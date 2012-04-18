Risk sentiment improves as we await BoE minutes

EUR/USD Range: 1.3088-1.3142 Support: 1.2980 Resistance: 1.3210 Range trading persists as we trade at yesterday’s lows (1.3089) as I type. The euro is hanging onto […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 18, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR/USD
Range: 1.3088-1.3142
Support: 1.2980
Resistance: 1.3210

Range trading persists as we trade at yesterday’s lows (1.3089) as I type. The euro is hanging onto gains made since the short squeeze from 1.2995 on Monday buoyed by solid risk sentiment after the IMF increased their forecasts on global growth despite the warning that if any member were to leave the eurozone it could trigger ‘full blown panic’ with potential to rip the entire bloc apart. Although Spain’s bill auction was taken well by the market yesterday the true test will come tomorrow when Spain auction its two and 10-year notes.

GBP/USD
Range: 1.5895 – 1.5945
Support: 1.5850
Resistance: 1.6050

Sterling holds onto slight gains above the 1.5900 handle after a slightly stronger CPI reading yesterday with the broader range of 1.5800-1.6000 remaining intact. The BoE minutes are released this morning at 9.30am GMT with the vote expected to show 9-0 for rates to remain on hold and a 7-2 vote on asset purchases with Posen and Miles voting in favour of increasing asset purchases.
USD/JPY
Range: 80.84-81.42
Support: 80.30
Resistance: 81.80

The JPY was the highlight in the Asian session with USD/JPY breaking above 81.20 trading just above 81.40 with exporter interest taken out at 81.30. Risk sentiment helped cross JPY markets rally after the IMF gave risk a boost with upbeat global growth forecasts. BOJ Governor Nishimura spoke this morning and reiterated that additional steps will be taken to boost the economy of Japan. The market will now await the BOJ semi annual outlook report on the 27th of April.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.