Risk recovers after dismal global manufacturing numbers

  EUR/USD Range: 1.2572-1.2606 Support: 1.2400 Resistance: 1.2750 The single currency opens up above 1.2600 in early European trading following news yesterday that Finland and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 3, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
EUR USD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.2572-1.2606
Support: 1.2400
Resistance: 1.2750
The single currency opens up above 1.2600 in early European trading following news yesterday that Finland and Holland would block ESM bond buying in secondary markets. Risk has been aided by a better than expected Chinese non-manufacturing PMI reading overnight after yesterdays shocking US ISM data showing a below 50 reading and the first contraction number since 2009 although I did note the employment component wasn’t that bad which should be considered as we head into Friday’s US jobs data. The market has fully priced in an ECB cut Thursday.
GBP USD

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5653 – 1.5705
Support: 1.5500
Resistance: 1.5800
Teflon Sterling seems to be attracting safe haven flows again despite the negatives of bad banking practices, weak manufacturing data and a consensus view that further stimulus will be added by the BoE on Thursday. Today at 9.30am the construction PMI, consumer credit and mortgage lending will be released. With further QE fully priced in for the pound this week I’m considering a tactical EUR/GBP short with the MPC holding fire on Thursday awaiting the August inflation report and how the latest EU silver bullet pans out.

 

AUD USD

AUD/USD

Range: 1.0211-1.0276
Support: 1.0100
Resistance: 1.0300
The RBA kept cash rates unchanged at 3.5% with the statement suggesting a ‘wait and see’ approach due to employment remaining high but also acknowledging the lack of credit growth with the housing market very subdued. The pain trade in the AUD continues as further stops are noted above 1.0280 to 1.0315 with a close above the 200-day moving average of 1.0255 providing further support. I’m still not brave enough to stand in the way of this short squeeze and will reassess again above 1.03.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.