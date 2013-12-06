Rising profits boost Berkeley share price

The share price of Berkeley was up today.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 6, 2013 4:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of house builder Berkeley is up today (December 6th), following the release of the company's latest financial results.

It was announced that the firm saw its pre-tax profits rise 19.2 per cent to £169.5 million for the six months to the end of October.

Some 2,294 new homes were sold by the company in the period, which it stated was up from 1,927 in the same six months last year.

Chairman Tony Pidgley praised the strong performance of his firm in the last six months.

"Over the last five years Berkeley has doubled the size of its business, investing over £1.5 billion into land and over £2.5 billion into build," he said.

Mr Pidgley added that this has had the impact of sustaining 16,000 direct and indirect jobs each year, as well as building over 15,000 homes "of every tenure in vibrant new places".

By 13:49 GMT this afternoon, the share price of the house builder was up by more than eight per cent and was still rising on the back of its latest financial results.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.