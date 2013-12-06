Rising profits boost Berkeley share price

The share price of house builder Berkeley is up today (December 6th), following the release of the company's latest financial results.

It was announced that the firm saw its pre-tax profits rise 19.2 per cent to £169.5 million for the six months to the end of October.

Some 2,294 new homes were sold by the company in the period, which it stated was up from 1,927 in the same six months last year.

Chairman Tony Pidgley praised the strong performance of his firm in the last six months.

"Over the last five years Berkeley has doubled the size of its business, investing over £1.5 billion into land and over £2.5 billion into build," he said.

Mr Pidgley added that this has had the impact of sustaining 16,000 direct and indirect jobs each year, as well as building over 15,000 homes "of every tenure in vibrant new places".

By 13:49 GMT this afternoon, the share price of the house builder was up by more than eight per cent and was still rising on the back of its latest financial results.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index