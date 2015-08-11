Rio shares struggle to regain lustre despite cheaper yuan

China’s shock yuan devaluation is reverberating far and wide, and global mining companies are predictably among the equity sectors feeling the biggest impact. However trading […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 11, 2015 4:28 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

China’s shock yuan devaluation is reverberating far and wide, and global mining companies are predictably among the equity sectors feeling the biggest impact.

However trading has been volatile.

 

 

The FTSE 350 Mining Index traded 2.3% lower after the People’s Bank of China lowered the renminbi’s daily fix to the US dollar by 1.9 per cent to 6.2298.

Base metal spot prices, having seen a relative recovery in recent days from their cyclical downturn over the last few years, slipped.

In turn, shares of giant FTSE 100-listed miners dropped hard, rose moderately into the black, before resuming their decline as traders tried to decide how to react.

The main issue was how much weight to give the notion that China’s move was pre-emptive—to offset deeper than foreseen economic weakness—and how much the devaluation could boost demand for industrial metals in the country which is their biggest consumer.

On Tuesday, investors largely took the move as having more bearish implications than the converse.

 

 

Shares of Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, Anglo American and BHP Billiton traded at the bottom of the UK benchmark by mid-afternoon, losing between 2% and as much as 3.3%, in the case of the biggest loser, Glencore.

Shares of base metals producers contrasted sharply with those of precious metals miners, which topped the FTSE.

Fresnillo was 3.2% higher, whilst Randgold Resources gained 2.5%.

The non-ferrous producers have an obvious read-across benefit whilst gold resumes, perhaps temporarily, its safe-haven characteristics.

Gold continues to rally after bouncing late last week at $1,080 per oz., a level that has consistently provided support since late July.

 

Spot gold, daily chart 

SPOT GOLD POST CHINA YUAN DEVALUATION

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

 

Whilst, we think prospects for the precious metal’s price remain bearish in the short to medium term given the fundamental drivers underlying gold, a current upside limit that may be as far away as $1,1042 may in turn bolster gold-related stocks.

As for the largest UK-listed base metals miners, Rio Tinto’s aggressive campaign to remain the world’s lowest-cost iron ore producer implies a unique lustre for its shares.

 

But it’s more complicated than that, obviously.

 

Rio’s production of iron ore at or below $30 per tonne in Australia, the cheapest production costs in the world, is doing enough damage to the cost curve to remove a steady stream of smaller, less competitive miners from operation.

That’s making it easier and easier for Rio, and its closest rivals—e.g.—Vale SA, to do business every quarter.

Even so, Rio still doesn’t have a great deal of time on its side.

It reported a 43% loss in first-half underlying earnings last week.

At the same time, production rose 12%.

The increasingly cheaper price of its key commodity is also still going in the wrong direction; sitting on the better part of a 50% fall year-on-year.

But not all higher-cost producers are inclined to follow logic.

Some can find cash elsewhere to subsidise production while waiting for higher prices.

Plus, mining in some regions is more closely intertwined with government than in The West.

Elsewhere, social costs—e.g. jobs—are often just as big a consideration as financial ones.

So Rio still faces a long slog.

From a shorter term technical perspective, Rio’s shares also look to be at the limit of their up leg from mid-July lows during which they rose 11%.

 

Rio Tinto daily chart

RIO TINTO DAILY POST CHINA YUAN DEVALUATION 11TH AUGUST 2015

Please click image to enlarge

 

 

Having visited its 50-day moving average (MA) the price is resting on the weak 23.6% retracement of its rise from approximate five-year lows on 27th July.

10% slippage, of the kind seen during its most recent consolidation from mid-July, lopped 10% off the stock, suggesting the current consolidation will return RIO back near to the 2373p price it last saw late last month, and previously, on 8th September 2009.

If this emerging support level remains intact in the weeks ahead, shares of the second-largest supplier of iron ore may begin to reflect increased chances of supported demand in China.

There’s also a chance an important retracement interval, 61.8% of the up move from July lows, could support the stock, especially given that the level roughly coheres with previous resistance.

 

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.