Rightmove released an indicator that showed a 3 2 drop in house prices in October

  GBP/USD Range: 1.6018 – 1.6082 Support: 1.5950 Resistance: 1.6080 Not to be ignored from yesterday, Rightmove released an indicator that showed a 3.2% drop in house prices […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 16, 2010 3:03 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

 

GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6018 – 1.6082
Support: 1.5950
Resistance: 1.6080
Not to be ignored from yesterday, Rightmove released an indicator that showed a 3.2% drop in house prices in October. However the market readily ignored the weak figure. That being said the market won’t ignore Tuesdays CPI data, as speculation of stimulus and rate hikes top the pound’s personal list of fundamental concerns. This morning the Pound broke through yesterday’s support of 1.6035, indicating a decline towards 1.5980. On the upside the Pound will no doubt struggle at the 1.6110 area once again.
EURUSD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.3560 – 1.3657
Support: 1.3510
Resistance: 1.3780
Irish officials responded to growing fear of a national fiscal crisis and potential bailout by stating that they had not filed for aid. This reiteration clearly has not filled investors with confidence. In some sense it is making things worse as it is leaving the market in a state of uncertainty. With all this in mind, Prime Minister Cowen is expected to bring the topic up at Tuesday’s meeting of EU leaders. Adding to the European woes, the Portuguese finance minister indicated his country faced similar troubles, and the EU revised Greece’s deficit to GDP ratio up significantly.
AUDUSD

AUD/USD

Range: 0.9806 – 0.9893
Support: 0.9740
Resistance: 0.9920
The Aussie Dollar has remained relatively strong vs. the US Dollar in comparison to other currencies, but still is struggling to hold off declines against the greenback. Early on Monday the OECD issued a statement warning the RBA to remain vigilant on inflation pressures. The minutes from the RBA’s November meeting confirmed this. The board judged that the balance of risks (strengthening economic activity and gradually rising inflation), had shifted to the point where a “modest” tightening of monetary policy was prudent.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.