Republicans 8217 sweep of Congress recalls 1995 dollar secular bull

Less than 24 hours after we noted that Friday’s US jobs report may not matter for the US dollar, the USD index broke out to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 5, 2014 5:50 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Less than 24 hours after we noted that Friday’s US jobs report may not matter for the US dollar, the USD index broke out to fresh four-year highs, with another perfect-storm of a day, with positive data in the US and further downside surprise figures from the Eurozone, UK and Japan, as well as a historic Republican sweep of US Congress.

The contrasting data showing came in the form of disappointing UK and Eurozone PMI series (17-month lows in UK services PMI and nine-month lows in German services PMI), while Oct ADP rose to 229k—the seventh straight figure above 200k, and the November services ISM employment sub-index hit a fresh nine-year high at 59.6).

The US Republican party’s sweeping victory in both the Senate and House of Representatives in the mid-term elections also helped power up the US currency, as the market-friendly party retains control of both chambers for the first time since 2007.

Seven-year dollar rally began in 1995 when Republican swept Congress during Democrat president

There is no definite relationship between the performance of the US dollar and the division of partisan power in Congress, but it is worth mentioning that the last major secular rally in the US currency kicked off after the 1995 midterm elections, when Republicans took control of both chambers (led by Gingrich) in a Democrat-led White House (Clinton). The Republican-dominated Congress forced Clinton to adopt more market-friendly policies, helped by an emerging budget surplus, accelerating global flows into US equity and capital markets. This was followed by the “strong dollar” policy adopted by Secretaries Rubin, Summers and O’Neil, which extended the bull market from 1996 to 2002.

Today, the economic environment is glaringly different from the mid- 1990′s, but this does not overlook the similarity of the contrast between the then prevailing relative growth rates between the US and rest of the world (Germany’s post-unification struggle and Japan’s zero-bound policy). More importantly, the Federal Reserve is the only major central bank to have taken concrete (and preliminary) steps in ending a period of multi-year policy easing. This should re-affirm the trend cyclicality of the USD Index, highlighted by an average duration of nine-years for downcycles and upcycles lasting six years.

USDX Annual vs gold Nov 6

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.