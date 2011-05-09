AUD/USD Range:1.0722 – 1.0779 Support:1.0700 Resistance: 1.0800 Release of the marginally improved retail sales had little initial impact but the aussie did slowly climb to a fresh post float high of $1.0348. Option protection of a $1.0350 barrier clicked in and the pair slipped back to $1.0313, before picking up again towards $1.0340. Stops are reported on a break of the barrier ahead of further barrier talk at $1.0400. Support is reportedly strong towards $1.0275 and the pair is further underpinned by firmer bullion prices. Aussie-yen lost ground on the session after posting a high of Y86.01 on the dollar-yen rally, slipped back to Y85.17 as both components pared back earlier gains, before later recovering to Y85.60.

GBP/USD Range: 82.57 – 1.6358 – 1.6407 Support: 1.6350 Resistance 1.6430 The focus of attention in the UK this week will be the Inflation Report (Wed) and press conference. What is likely to matter most is whether current market consensus for interest rates (for barely one rate hike by year end) is validated.The Market thinks that it will be validated by the Report suggesting that based upon the market path inflation will return to target over the medium term with balanced risks. By itself, this is likely to be mildly GBP negative as some in the market may consider it confirmation that UK economic prospects have deteriorated.