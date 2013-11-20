Record settlement for JP Morgan

JP Morgan has confirmed a record settlement with regulators in the US.


November 20, 2013 9:45 AM
JP Morgan has announced it is set to pay a record settlement to regulators in the US after it misled investors during the housing crisis.

The bank stated that it will pay $13 billion (£8 billion), which is the biggest ever settlement between a corporation and the government.

"We are pleased to have concluded this extensive agreement," said JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon.

$4 billion of the settlement will go to homeowners hurt by JP Morgan's practices, the bank said.

Federal and state civil claims will make up a further $7 billion of the total amount, with the remaining $2 billion being paid directly to the government in the form of a fine.

"The conduct uncovered in this investigation helped sow the seeds of the mortgage meltdown," said Attorney General Eric Holder in a statement.

Earlier in the week, JP Morgan confirmed that it is paying $4.5 billion in settlements over the mortgage securities scandal.

Economic Calendar

