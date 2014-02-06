Record quarterly earnings for Disney
Disney’s earnings for the last quarter were a record for the company.
Disney stocks are higher today (February 6th) after the company announced record earnings in its latest financial results.
The company's share price rose by one per cent in after-hours trading in the US on the back of the news, revealed net income rose 33 per cent to $1.84 billion (£1.12 billion) from a year earlier.
Chief executive Robert Iger described the company's performance in the quarter as "incredibly strong" quarter and pointed out that the firm was able to record double-digit increases in operating income in all of its business segments.
"These results reflect the strength of our unprecedented portfolio of brands, a constant focus on creativity and innovation, and the continued success of our long-term strategy," Mr Iger added.
Disney saw phenomenal levels of success with the release of its latest children's movie Frozen towards the end of 2013. The firm was a critical and commercial smash hit on its release.
