Record high for Google share price

Google’s share price has hit a new record high.


Financial Analyst
October 18, 2013 11:15 AM
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The release of Google's latest financial results has helped the technology company to hit a new record high share price.

It was announced by the firm that it made a profit of $2.97 billion (£1.84 billion) during the third quarter of the year, boosting the organisation's stocks.

On the back of the announcement, shares in the company jumped to an all-time high in after hours trading. They were up by six per cent to $941.25.

Google boss Larry Page said: "Google had another strong quarter with…great product progress."

The company is still perhaps best known for its search engine, but it has branched out into areas such as mobile phones and wearable technology in the last few years.

Google is also testing self-driving cars, while its Glass innovation looks set to be a success.

When the Nasdaq opens later today (October 18th), shares in the company will open at a new record high, as investors continue to feel confident in the firm's financial future.

