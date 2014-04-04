Record high for easyJet stocks

Shares in easyJet are at a record high.


Shares in easyJet have hit a record high for the company today (April 4th) after the budget airline revealed its latest passenger numbers.

The firm stated that passenger numbers were up 4.8 per cent in March, compared to the data from a year ago, with investors responding positively to the news.

The rise in the value of easyJet stocks came only a few days after a four per cent decline in passenger numbers was reported by rival budget airline Ryanair.

By midday on the London Stock Exchange, shares in easyJet had increased by more than two per cent, which contributed to a solid morning session of growth for the FTSE 100.

At 13:43 BST, stocks in the airline were up by 2.34 per cent for the day and still rising as investors snapped up shares in the company following the boost to passenger numbers.

The latest data appears to indicate easyJet has stolen a march on Ryanair, which has announced the creation of 200 new jobs as part of a relaunch of its website.

Web presence

Ryanair has lagged behind rival budget airlines in terms of developing its online presence, but chief executive Michael O'Leary recently revealed improving the Ryanair website is one of the firm's top priorities for the coming year.

Kenny Jacob, chief marketing officer at Ryanair, told BBC 5 live's Wake up to Money programme that the company is making progress in a number of areas. He explained these include allowing customers to bring a second bag on to the aircraft, as well as letting travellers allocate seating.

But Mr Jacob accepted the big personality of Mr O'Leary was one of the main reasons why Ryanair enjoys such a strong profile in the media. He said: "Controversy gets you headlines, and headlines get people on to our website and making bookings."

At 16:27 BST, shares in Ryanair were up by 0.49 per cent, with the modest growth coming on the back of the creation of 200 new jobs by the budget airline.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

