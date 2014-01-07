Record deliveries in 2013 for Boeing

Boeing delivered a record number of planes in 2013.


Financial Analyst
January 7, 2014 10:15 AM
Financial Analyst

Stocks in Boeing are up today (January 7th) after the company announced that it delivered a record number of planes to the commercial market in 2013.

The firm revealed that over the course of the year, it set a company record in 2013 for the most commercial airplanes delivered in a single year, with 648, giving it a boost over its main rival in the sector Airbus.

It was also announced by the company that it booked 1,531 gross commercial orders in 2013, which was hailed as a new company record, as well as 1,355 net commercial orders in 2013, which was the second-largest number in Boeing's history.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and chief executive officer Ray Conner stated that the company performed "extremely well" during the course of last year.

"We delivered more advanced, fuel-efficient airplanes to our customers than ever before and it's a great example of what our team can accomplish," he said.

Plane orders

Boeing announced that in 2013 its 737 programme delivered 440 Next-Generation 737s, while the 777 programme delivered 98 airplanes and the 787 team delivered 65 Dreamliners, which are now flying with 16 customers around the world.

New models were also released by the manufacturer in the last 12 months, with the 777X launched in November at the Dubai Air Show. Some 259 orders and commitments worth more than $95 billion at list prices have already been confirmed for the plane. Boeing also launched the 787-10 Dreamliner, which the firm claims is the most fuel-efficient jetliner in history, at the Paris Air Show in June.

"The year ahead will be exciting as we prepare to deliver the first 787-9, continue the design work on our newest programmes – the 737 MAX, 787-10 and 777X – while increasing our production rates on the 737," said Mr Conner.

Following the announcement, the share price of Boeing rose by 0.57 per cent to reach 138.41, which is close to a new 52-week high for the company's stocks.

Economic Calendar

