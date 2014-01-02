Record Christmas for House of Fraser

British department store chain House of Fraser has confirmed in its latest financial release that its Christmas trading period in 2013 was its best ever.

The company revealed in a statement today (January 2nd) that like-for-like sales excluding VAT for the three weeks to December 28th were 7.3 per cent higher on the data for 2012.

Sales conducted over the internet were a major driver of growth for the firm, as consumers continue to embrace purchasing online, with these sales up 57.7 per cent.

House of Fraser announced that it now expects to finish the year with lower net debt, which at the last financial release was shown to stand at £157.2 million for the year to January 6th 2013.

The boost to sales for House of Fraser comes on the same day that John Lewis announced a positive set of results for the festive shopping period, although it was not such a happy Christmas for Debenhams, which cut its growth forecast after its own figures were released.

House of Fraser, which is currently in private ownership, is rumoured to be considering a return to the stock market in the coming weeks.

