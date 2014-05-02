RBS sees profits shoot up

RBS has reported a huge leap in profits for the first quarter of the year.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 2, 2014 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has reported a dramatic improvement in its fortunes after profits rocketed in the first three months of the year.

The bank said it accumulated pre-tax profits of £1.64 billion in the first quarter of 2014, almost doubling the £826 million profit reported in the same period the previous year. Operating profit stood at £1.5 billion, more than twice last year’s figure of £747 million.

But the most impressive rise was in overall net profit, which trebled from £400 million to £1.2 billion. That represented only the sixth occasion when a quarterly profit has been recorded since the government rescued RBS in 2008, and the first profit since last summer.

Still 81 per cent-owned by taxpayers, RBS has reaped the rewards of its decision to siphon of its toxic assets to a bad bank in November. Though this came at a cost of £4.5 billion, it has allowed the bank to save on impairment charges, especially at Ulster Bank which is owned by the firm.

Cost control also played an important part, as the cost-to-income ratio of RBS fell from 73 to 66 per cent. As expenses become more manageable in line with the revenue coming in, the bank plans to eventually cut this figure to 50 per cent in 2020.

Fines and damages

However, RBS still has a lot of work to do to expunge the effects of bad practice in the past. This will take its toll over the next few months – the bank says that it still expects to report an overall loss for the year, thanks to much higher costs as a result of fines linked to historic issues.

It is also still helping regulators investigate price-rigging in the currency market, which could potentially lead to further payments in the future.

The bank’s annual results set aside £1.9 billion to pay fines and damages associated with US mortgages and market manipulation, but there are still fears the penalties could cost considerably more.

What’s more, the bank is still in the process of restructuring, reducing its overall number of divisions from seven to three.

In spite of these concerns shares in the bank leapt after the results were public. Shares opened 10 per cent higher in London this morning.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.