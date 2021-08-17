RBNZ on hold Next up AU jobs and what comes next for the ASX200

In an extraordinary session called in mid-March 2020, the RBNZ Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) met to discuss the rapidly deteriorating economic situation relating to COVID19. The overnight cash rate (OCR) was slashed by 75 bp from 1.00% to 0.25% in response.

August 17, 2021 11:55 PM
Close-up of stock market board

Sixteen months later at a scheduled meeting today, the RBNZ was expected to become the first major central bank to raise interest rates since the COVID-19 pandemic commenced. 

Last week after a run of hot economic data, the NZ interest rate market was fully priced for a 25 bp hike today, with a 30% chance of a 50 bp hike. In a dramatic turn of events, an outbreak of a handful of Covid cases in Auckland yesterday has encouraged the RBNZ to leave rates on hold at 0.25%.

“However, the need to reinstate COVID-19 containment measures in some regions highlights the serious health and economic risks posed by the virus” and “in light of the current Level 4 lockdown and health uncertainty, the Committee agreed to leave the OCR unchanged at this meeting.” 

Post the announcement, the NZDUSD fell from .6943 to a low near .6870, before rebounding back to .6920, a reflection the market had largely braced itself for rates to stay on hold and a recognition the rate hike have only been delayed. 

Attention now turns to the release tomorrow of the Australian labour market report for July. Given the spate of lockdowns that commenced in late June, a negative number is forecast. The median expectation is for a 50k drop in employment and the unemployment rate to rise to 5% from 4.9% in June, with the impact softened by a fall in the participation rate from 66.2% to 66.1%. 

As noted by AMP’s Chief Economist Shane Oliver, employment is expected to fall this time around by approximately 300,000, less than the -857,000 jobs lost last year. “This is because not all of Australia is in lockdown, businesses may be less inclined to lay off this time around given the rebound seen last year and only recent talk of labour shortages, and business confidence and job ads don’t seem to have fallen as rapidly as seen last year.” 

After a 3% rally during the first two weeks of August on the back of M&A activity and good earnings news, the ASX200 reached the top of an eight-month trend channel, just above 7600. 

From this resistance, a correction commenced this week, including yesterday’s 71 point fall, the biggest in two months. While we are mindful that buyers have been very quick to snap up any dips, the current pullback has scope to deepen in the coming weeks towards 7400 and then to trend channel support 7250/00 area region, the preferred buying level. 

ASX200 Daily Chart


Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of August 18th, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Analysis: The Canadian Dollar Holds Neutrality After CPI Release
Today 04:45 PM
S&P 500 Tempts ATH Breakout After USD Drawdown
Today 04:19 PM
GBP/USD outlook: What now for pound after hot UK CPI?
Today 03:30 PM
Gold Forecast: XAU/USD Could Approach $3K…IF it Can Break $2950 Resistance
Today 02:58 PM
British Pound Short-term Outlook: GBP/USD Stalls at Pivotal Resistance
Today 01:51 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Euro eases on Trump’s tariffs threat but Ukraine optimism remains key driver
Today 11:25 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.