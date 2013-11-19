RBA minutes come in as expected ahead of German ZEW data

The FX markets continue to languish in tight ranges as the dollar trades with a slightly negative bias. The PBOC’s Zhou is suggesting that the […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2013 8:49 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FX markets continue to languish in tight ranges as the dollar trades with a slightly negative bias. The PBOC’s Zhou is suggesting that the Chinese central bank is prepared to expend the yuan’s daily trading ban as part of its domestic reform plans.

The RBA minutes revealed that the Central Bank is still uncomfortable with the level of AUD as they reiterated their easing bias: ‘the ‘RBA saw it prudent to hold rates, not close off chance of cut.’ AUD initially dipped on the headline but with the market sitting short and positive comments on reform from China the lifestyle is trading at session highs.

The FX markets are taking their direction form the risk environment so I’ll be watching this afternoon how the Dow Jones trades on the 16,000 level, with rejection of the 1800 level seen in the S&P yesterday.

Data focus today will be from Europe, with the release German ZEW economic sentiment survey at 10am.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3470-1.3425-1.3370 | Resistance 1.3555-1.3580-1.3630

 



USD/JPY

Supports 99.50-99.10-98.80 | Resistance 100.45-100.60-101.55

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6050-1.5980-1.5945 | Resistance 1.6145-1.6175-1.6205

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.