RBA hold rates 8211 but further easing is to come

The Euro showed yesterday how it is still struggling to hold gains after pushing to highs of around 1.1240 following a better than expected inflation data release, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
March 3, 2015 9:20 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The Euro showed yesterday how it is still struggling to hold gains after pushing to highs of around 1.1240 following a better than expected inflation data release, only to fall back below 1.1200 by the close. Today, a similar pattern has followed with a break back above the 1.1200 handle as German retail sales beat expectations to give it a boost. We still await more Greek information, with the latest being mixed views of a possible third bailout on the table, but this was denied by EU’s Juncker yesterday.

The Aussie was the main focus point last night as the RBA announced that they were to hold the 2.25% rate steady and disappoint the bears. This was followed by a statement of possible easing in the coming months, which is why we only see the AUD up 60 points but back above the 0.7800 handle. With data expecting to come out stronger from Australia tonight with the GDP, we could see this hold above 0.78 – but the RBA won’t be far behind to try and get the AUD/USD down to the 0.75 level they want.

In the UK the construction PMI is to be released at roughly the same as last time at 59.1. These releases can always have snap reactions, depending on how they are perceived. This morning cable is up around 20 pips on the close as it gets close to getting back above the 1.5400 handle, its next hurdle.

 

 

EUR/USD
Supports 1.1150-1.1110-1.1065  | Resistance 1.1230-1.1280-1.1315

 

 

USD/JPY
Supports  119.80-119.40-119.20 | Resistance 120.40-120.60-120.95

 

 

GBP/USD
Supports 1.5330-1.5300-1.5250 | Resistance 1.5415-1.5465-1.5495

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.