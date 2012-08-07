RBA happy to sit on the fence as we await UK industrial and manufacturing production today

  EUR/USD Range: 1.2374-1.2408 Support: 1.2300 Resistance: 1.2450 In fairly quiet markets the ECB’s conditional backdrop for the euro last Thursday continued to dictate market […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 7, 2012 9:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

EUR USD

EUR/USD

Range: 1.2374-1.2408
Support: 1.2300
Resistance: 1.2450

In fairly quiet markets the ECB’s conditional backdrop for the euro last Thursday continued to dictate market sentiment yesterday. Further helping this was the latest commentary from Germany yesterday which indicated that Merkel’s government is supportive of the ECB’s action and it was in no doubt that the central bank is acting within its mandate. Today we get Italian GDP data and German factory orders, with the later used by many to reflect the slowdown in the eurozone.

 

 

GBP USD

GBP/USD

Range: 1.5563 – 1.5608
Support: 1.5530
Resistance: 1.5700

The inflation report tomorrow will be the main catalyst for sterling as analysts widely expect the BoE to downgrade inflation expectations and growth, with most expecting further QE and a rate cut in the autumn. Today we see the release of manufacturing and industrial production data, with the Jubilee event looking to take the blame for a poor reading. The market is bearish so a slightly better data reading could see a short squeeze.

 

 

AUD USD
AUD/USD

Range: 1.0552-1.0603
Support: 1.0500
Resistance: 1.0650

Overnight the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left the cash rate unchanged at 3.50%, in line with market expectations and market pricing. The accompanying RBA statement cited resilient domestic economic activity against a weak global backdrop, with seemingly little concern about currency strength. AUD/USD is broadly unchanged post-decision, trading at 1.0580 and the market is still pricing in one rate cut by early October.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.