RBA does a u turn as the Nikkei is crushed

Volatility is returning to global markets as the VIX trades at 2012 highs. Unfortunately FX is playing second fiddle to equities within risk trade scenario, […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 4, 2014 9:16 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Volatility is returning to global markets as the VIX trades at 2012 highs. Unfortunately FX is playing second fiddle to equities within risk trade scenario, which I personally have always found difficult to trade. If I look at the main equity bourses I tend to think that FX risk trade may still have further to unwind as thus far 2014 has seen the Dow off 7.6%, the S&P off 5.76% and the Nasdaq off 4.3%. The Nikkei is off a staggering 14.01%.

Overnight the action outside the 4% demise of the Nikkei was in AUD following the RBA meeting. This signalled that they have dropped their easing bias. The lifestyle Central Bank left cash rates unchanged at a record low of 2.5% but initiated their forward guidance basis by stating that ‘on present indications, the most popular course is likely to be a period of stability in interest rates.’ It was noted that consumer demand, business conditions and confidence have improved over the summer as they expect inflation to be higher over the three-month horizon but consistent over the two-year target of 2-3%. The RBA as usual commented on the AUD, saying ‘the Australian dollar, while below its level earlier in the year, is still uncomfortably high. A lower level of the exchange rate is likely to be needed to achieve balanced growth in the economy.’

The data calendar takes a pause today ahead of the busy end to the week with UK construction PMI data from the UK this morning along with PPI data from the EU. I dare say that we will see another weather distorted factory orders number from the US this afternoon.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3475-1.3460-1.3400 | Resistance 1.3550-1.3575-1.3635


USD/JPY

Supports 100.60-99.80-98.50 | Resistance 101.40-101.75-102.90

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6245-1.6210-1.6180 | Resistance 1.6320-1.6375-1.6400

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.