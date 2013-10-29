RBA 8217 s Aussie Quandary

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens demonstrated today he’s running out of options to contain the rising Aussie. The RBA faces the quandary of […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 29, 2013 2:16 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens demonstrated today he’s running out of options to contain the rising Aussie.

The RBA faces the quandary of an overheating housing market, rock bottom interest rates but a strengthening currency.  The central bank cannot cut rates any further due to fear of endangering a re-emerging housing bubble, while simultaneously facing a rising currency in a tepid economy.

RBA’s Stevens sought to cool off FX traders’ enthusiasm with the Aussie by indicating “…that at some point in the future the Australian dollar will be materially lower than it is today.’’ Stevens also acknowledged the Fed’s decision to put off tapering has been instrumental in the Aussie’s recent climb and that normalization of Fed monetary policy “would lessen some of the difficulties we face in our own policy choices.’’

Caught between the taperless status quo in the US and a robust China, the Aussie’s path of least resistance is up. Verbal intervention may encounter diminishing returns as traders see little scope for another rate cut from the current 2.5%. Unlike in spring of this year when talking down of the Aussie was combined with aggressive easing, the situation is different. And with the value of mortgage approvals increasing 12% so far this year to attain 6-year highs, there is little room for easing.

When central bankers run out of policy options, they resort to verbal means as the Fed, ECB and BoE have demonstrated via vocal forward guidance. The RBA’s currency bluff may no longer work and as long as the Fed offers the opportunity for persistent carry plays, the Aussie will likely continue retracing against USD and CAD, regaining 0.9900 and 1.0400 respectively.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.