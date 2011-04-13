Rate picked up an early bid tone

GBP/USD Range: 1.6247 – 1.6290 Support: 1.6200 Resistance: 1.6330 Rate picked up an early bid tone as yen crosses pushed higher ahead of the Tokyo […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 13, 2011 8:30 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
GBPUSD
GBP/USD
Range: 1.6247 – 1.6290
Support: 1.6200
Resistance: 1.6330
Rate picked up an early bid tone as yen crosses pushed higher ahead of the Tokyo fix, cable taken to a session high of $1.6278. Post fix reversal in yen crosses eased cable back to lows of $1.6245. Rate was seen tracking euro-dollar moves as the cross pivoted stg0.8900. Cable recovered in line with euro-dollar through the balance of the overnight session, spiking on to $1.6292 ($1.6295 61.8% $1.6330/1.6238) into early Europe before easing back to $1.6275. Offers said to remain in place from $1.6292 through to $1.6300, with further interest placed toward $1.6310 ($1.6308 76.4%). A break above this latter level to open a move toward $1.6330. Failure will keep the underlying tone bearish. UK employment data at 0830GMT. Support seen at $1.6250/45, with stops placed on a break of $1.6238.
USDJPY
USD/JPY
Range: 83.50 – 84.27
Support: 83.50
Resistance: 85.00
Opened at Y83.57 and jumped higher on cross buying led by the aussie-yen and strong demand from a Japanese securities company. The dollar rallied to Y84.17, before easing off to Y83.83 as another large tremor hit the North of the country and settled around Y84.00. The aussie-yen jumped from Y87.21 on the “toshin” fixing demand to a high of Y88.28, before falling back to Y87.47 as speculators then sold, but later picked up again to Y88.32 on hawkish comments from Fed’s Fisher, which led the dollar up to a high of Y84.26. Euro-yen tracked the aussie-yen up to Y121.99 from opening levels of Y121.00, but again stalled at Y122.00 where offers lay. All-in-all a bit of a mixed session but the yen complex marginally weaker on the morning as traders search for direction after the hefty sales in commodities over the last 24 hours.
Precious Metals

 

Precious metals have held up well despite a more broadened sell-off in other commodities such as oil, copper and cotton. The dollar weakness has continued to keep Gold and Silver firm despite some paring back yesterday, and look to continue higher as MENA concerns persist. Gold traded up to $1467.40 before some profit taking and a falling crude price led the metal down to $1444.20, but recovered to close around $1453 and has now picked up in Asia this morning to $1458.75. Silver dipped below $40.00 to a low of $39.72 but rallied into the NY close at $40.10 and has legged higher to $40.56 in Asia this morning. The trends remain bullish for both metals but regular bouts of profit taking are likely at these higher levels. Support for Gold is seen at $1444 and Silver at yesterday’s low of $39.72.
Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.