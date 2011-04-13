GBP/USD Range: 1.6247 – 1.6290 Support: 1.6200 Resistance: 1.6330 Rate picked up an early bid tone as yen crosses pushed higher ahead of the Tokyo fix, cable taken to a session high of $1.6278. Post fix reversal in yen crosses eased cable back to lows of $1.6245. Rate was seen tracking euro-dollar moves as the cross pivoted stg0.8900. Cable recovered in line with euro-dollar through the balance of the overnight session, spiking on to $1.6292 ($1.6295 61.8% $1.6330/1.6238) into early Europe before easing back to $1.6275. Offers said to remain in place from $1.6292 through to $1.6300, with further interest placed toward $1.6310 ($1.6308 76.4%). A break above this latter level to open a move toward $1.6330. Failure will keep the underlying tone bearish. UK employment data at 0830GMT. Support seen at $1.6250/45, with stops placed on a break of $1.6238.

USD/JPY Range: 83.50 – 84.27 Support: 83.50 Resistance: 85.00 Opened at Y83.57 and jumped higher on cross buying led by the aussie-yen and strong demand from a Japanese securities company. The dollar rallied to Y84.17, before easing off to Y83.83 as another large tremor hit the North of the country and settled around Y84.00. The aussie-yen jumped from Y87.21 on the “toshin” fixing demand to a high of Y88.28, before falling back to Y87.47 as speculators then sold, but later picked up again to Y88.32 on hawkish comments from Fed’s Fisher, which led the dollar up to a high of Y84.26. Euro-yen tracked the aussie-yen up to Y121.99 from opening levels of Y121.00, but again stalled at Y122.00 where offers lay. All-in-all a bit of a mixed session but the yen complex marginally weaker on the morning as traders search for direction after the hefty sales in commodities over the last 24 hours.