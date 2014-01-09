Range trading persists ahead of ECB announcement today

US data continues to outperform following a robust ADP report yesterday that rose above the 200k consensus to 238k, causing a number of banks to […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 9, 2014 9:24 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US data continues to outperform following a robust ADP report yesterday that rose above the 200k consensus to 238k, causing a number of banks to revise their NFP forecasts significantly higher.

The highly anticipated FOMC minutes from the taper meeting in December turned out to be a non-market moving event as the minutes revealed little on the committee’s thinking that was not already apparent after Chairman Bernanke’s post-meeting press conference. The tone indicated that the central bank will proceed with caution in its approach to slowing down asset purchases.

The Asian session saw AUD weaken following stronger domestic data and further below consensus data from China.

Retail sales from Australia came in at 0.7% versus the consensus of 0.4% but with Chinese CPI dropping to 2.5% year-on-year from the expected 2.7%, the AUD traded back through the 0.8900 level.

The policy meetings from the BoE and ECB will be today’s highlights

There have been suggestions in the weekend press that the former are likely to release a statement following the MPC meeting moving the stimulus benchmark unemployment threshold currently at 7% to 6.5%.

Personally, I feel that Governor Carney has made it clear that the 7% level is an indication and not a line in the sand to reduce QE measures. I also feel that the quarterly inflation report is a superior stage to make such announcements, with official forecasts to back up such a move.

The ECB meeting is unlikely to see any further adjustment to policy today, with ECB President Mario Draghi likely to dismiss recent stronger data from Germany and instead reminding the market that the ECB is ready to fight deflation and has all the tools available should the threat increase.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3570-1.3525-1.3490 | Resistance 1.3655-1.3680-1.3725

 



USD/JPY

Supports 104.50-103.90-103.45 | Resistance 105.10-105.50-106.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6435-1.6380-1.6335 | Resistance 1.6485-1.6500-1.6550

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.