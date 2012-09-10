QE3 Looking more likely on Thursday

We have another event filled week ahead of us following on from a dismal US jobs report on Friday and an ECB that looks prepared to take action in the bond markets. Wednesday brings two of the main highlights from Europe with the German Constitutional Court’s ruling on the ESM along with the Dutch going to the polls for Lower House elections. The main event for me will be the FOMC that concludes on Thursday with the probabilities for QE3 having increased following the weak payroll data last Friday. The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet on Thursday in Mexico before the Euro group meeting in Cyprus on Friday which could see Spain asking for financial aid. In Greece, PM Samaras is set to meet with representatives of the troika today, before flying to Frankfurt for a meeting with ECB President Draghi on Tuesday, as the leaders of the Greek coalition fail to sign off the final spending cuts deal required.



EUR/USD



Supports 1.2750-1.2700-1.260 | Resistance 1.2838-1.2878-1.2940



USD/JPY



Supports 77.90-77.65-77.30 | Resistance 78.30-78.65-79.05



GBP/USD



Supports 1.5950-1.5910-1.5880 | Resistance 1.6030-1.6080-1.6000