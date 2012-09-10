QE3 Looking more likely on Thursday

We have another event filled week ahead of us following on from a dismal US jobs report on Friday and an ECB that looks prepared […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 10, 2012 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

We have another event filled week ahead of us following on from a dismal US jobs report on Friday and an ECB that looks prepared to take action in the bond markets. Wednesday brings two of the main highlights from Europe with the German Constitutional Court’s ruling on the ESM along with the Dutch going to the polls for Lower House elections. The main event for me will be the FOMC that concludes on Thursday with the probabilities for QE3 having increased following the weak payroll data last Friday. The G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet on Thursday in Mexico before the Euro group meeting in Cyprus on Friday which could see Spain asking for financial aid. In Greece, PM Samaras is set to meet with representatives of the troika today, before flying to Frankfurt for a meeting with ECB President Draghi on Tuesday, as the leaders of the Greek coalition fail to sign off the final spending cuts deal required.


EUR/USD

Supports 1.2750-1.2700-1.260 | Resistance 1.2838-1.2878-1.2940


USD/JPY

Supports 77.90-77.65-77.30 | Resistance 78.30-78.65-79.05


GBP/USD

Supports 1.5950-1.5910-1.5880 | Resistance 1.6030-1.6080-1.6000

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.