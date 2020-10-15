Publicis beats market expectations

Publicis, the advertising and public relations company, reported that 3Q net revenue slid 9.1% on year (-5.6% organic growth) to 2.34 billion euros.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 15, 2020 4:43 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Publicis beats market expectations

Publicis, the advertising and public relations company, reported that 3Q net revenue slid 9.1% on year (-5.6% organic growth) to 2.34 billion euros while 9-month net revenue was up 2.7% (-7.2% organic growth) to 7.12 billion euros. This performance is slightly above expectations. The company added: "With the current resurgence of the pandemic and the restrictions imposed, the Groupe remains cautious about Q4, which might be impacted further and come below Q3."

From a chartist point of view, the stock price escaped from a downward-sloping channel in place since June 2020. In addition, the daily Relative Strength index confirmed the breakout of its declining trend line, calling for a further recover. Readers may want to consider the potential for Long positions above 25.6E with targets at 32.97E and 36.3E. Only a break below 25.6E would invalidate the bullish view and would call for a reversal down trend.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Coronavirus Equities

Latest market news

View more
Yen surges, USD heads south on divergent Fed, BOJ policies
Yesterday 10:48 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: FOMC, META, AAPL and AMZN in focus
Yesterday 04:26 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Attention turns to US data and FOMC
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USD/JPY rattled on BOJ hike, GBP/USD, EUR/USD tread water ahead of FOMC
Yesterday 05:51 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here
Yesterday 02:58 AM
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Yesterday 02:16 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Coronavirus articles

China flag
Index in Focus: China A50
By:
January 5, 2023 08:14 PM
    China flag
    Index in Focus: China A50
    By:
    December 6, 2022 05:03 PM
      downtrend chart
      Index in Focus: China A50
      By:
      September 1, 2022 04:28 PM
        Finger pointing on market chart data
        Moderna Q2 preview: Where next for MRNA stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        August 1, 2022 08:40 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.