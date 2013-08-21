PS4 launch date confirmed by Sony

Sony has announced that its latest flagship product, the PlayStation 4, will go on sale around the world by the end of the year.

It was confirmed by the company that its new next-generation games console will come out in the US on November 15th, following two weeks later in the UK and the rest of Europe.

Rob Crossley, associate editor at the Computer and Video Games news site, stated that Sony has made "fantastic progress" in getting the console ready for a November launch.

However, he stressed that the firm will need to have a "show-stopping exclusive game" if it is to guarantee victory over rival company Microsoft, which is also releasing its new console this year.

Microsoft is yet to confirm the release date of the Xbox One console, only saying so far that it will come out at some point in November.

The share price of Sony will open at 19.95 on the New York Stock Exchange when the index opens later in the day.

