Profit taking sends EU stocks slightly lower after Greece secures bailout

Profit taking by Investors sent European stock indices lower in trading on Tuesday with no stock market relief rally seen after Greece secured its second […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 21, 2012 11:10 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Profit taking by Investors sent European stock indices lower in trading on Tuesday with no stock market relief rally seen after Greece secured its second bailout in a 14 hour meeting in Brussels amongst eurozone officials.

Much of the Greece deal had been largely expected by the market and so as such, any relief rally was already priced into the market, with the bigger risk being a failure to agree the bailout deal. Fortunately, despite talks lasting into the early hours of this morning, an agreement was reached and what we have seen today thus far is a bit of the traditional ‘buy the rumour, sell the fact’ scenario pushing equities lower across Europe.

The bailout was agreed after arduous talks that lasted 14 hours and saw measures agreed to cut Greece’s debt to GDP ratio to 120.5% by 2020, marginally higher than target.

Nevertheless, investors remain cautious concerning Greece and whilst the bailout deal helps to eradicate a large degree of uncertainty surrounding the country’s ability to meet its debt obligations, the fiscal troubles have far from ended. The April election remains a key element of risk to eurozone officials in terms of Greece implementing the agreed austerity measures, whilst historical evidence over the past two years would seem to emphasise that any agreements are liable to change or deviation.

From a sector perspective, we have seen small gains in mining stocks, which have continued to benefit from China’s decision to cut banks reserve ratio requirements over the weekend, and a positive note on the sector by Deutsche Bank, who raised their outlook on Vedanta Resources and Anglo American. Vedanta shares rallied 4% straight to the top of the FTSE leader board as a result. Deutsche emphasised a growing expectation that China could avoid a hard landing in growth slowdown and the positive miners helped to counter to a degree broader weakness triggered in part by profit taking in oil and financial firms. The mining and oil FTSE 350 stock sectors fell 0.6% and 0.2% respectively by late morning trade.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.