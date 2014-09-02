Premier League clubs break transfer spend records

Premier League clubs spent £835 million on transfers in the summer window.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 2, 2014 10:45 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The transfer window for English clubs slammed shut yesterday after another record year of spending.

Premier League clubs spent a huge £835 million on new players during the summer transfer window, eclipsing the £630 million spent a year earlier. Analysis from Deloitte shows that when the deadline passed at 23:00 BST on Monday (September 1st), top flight clubs had paid out £530 million to teams overseas, £240 million to Premier League clubs and £65 million to Football League clubs.

The big news to come out of the final day of the transfer window was Manchester United's purchase of Colombian star Radamel Falcao from Monaco on a year-long loan. Striker Danny Welbeck headed out of Old Trafford to join Arsenal for £16 million while Hull City were the busiest buying Abel Hernandez, Hatem Ben Arfa, Gaston Ramirez and Mohamed Diame.

United had already broken the British transfer record last week when they purchased winger Angel Di Maria from Real Madrid in a deal worth £59.7 million.

The £150 million paid by United represents the highest ever gross spend by a Premier League. It is the hope that the new arrivals can propel them back into the Champions League after failing to qualify for the tournament last season.

Dan Jones, partner at Deloitte's Sport Business Group, told the BBC: "In a summer where the world's best players were on show at the World Cup we have again seen how Premier League clubs are able to successfully compete on a global stage in terms of attracting talent."

UEFA's introduction of Financial Fair Play (FFP) has meant that some club have altered the way they have done business. Despite the new regulations, top clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City have all spent big bringing in high profile names such as James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez and Toni Kroos.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.