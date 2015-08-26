Poundland cleared for takeover of 99p Stores

The Competition and Markets Authority has completed a four-month review of the deal and granted provisional approval.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
August 26, 2015 10:36 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Following a four-month review of the proposed £55 million Poundland takeover of 99p Stores, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has granted provisional approval for the deal.

The watchdog says that there are enough value chains competing for customers to allow the deal.

They said that competition will not be damaged if Poundland were to buy 99p Stores, thereby creating an 800-store chain selling consumer goods, stationery, food and drink and homeware.

In a statement, the CMA said that both companies were each other's closest competitors, but other value retailers like Wilko and B&M, as well as supermarkets like Tesco and Asda, would provide plenty of competition. Customers, therefore, would not be harmed by less choice or Poundland reducing the value of its offers.

Following the CMA's statement on Tuesday (August 25th), shares in Poundland rose 5.7 per cent to 349p.

Competition from other value retailers

Philip Marsden, who chaired the CMA inquiry said that value retailers have seen a significant rise in prominence.

"Both across its business and in individual areas, Poundland would continue to face competition from other value retailers so we don't currently believe customers will face reduction in choice, value or lower-quality service as a result of the merger," he explained.

Mr Marsden also acknowledged that supermarkets would count among Poundland's competitors.

"We have also seen in recent years the big four supermarkets engaging in intense price competition, some of which involving the promotion of £1 products. On the basis of the evidence to date, we do not think customers will be worse off from the merger," he said.

Poundland chief executive Jim McCarthy said: We welcome the CMA's provisional clearance of our acquisition of 99p Stores and we look forward to a satisfactory conclusion to its phase two review. We continue to believe that the acquisition of 99p will be great for customers and shareholders alike."

Once Poundland has final approval from the CMA, the acquisition of 99p Stores will add 250 shops to the company's estate. Currently, Poundland operates around 600 UK outlets and the firm says it is working towards a target of 1,000 stores in the UK. It also has more than 40 shops in Ireland and nine in Spain under the Dealz brand.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.