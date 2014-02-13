Pound regains strength following UK inflation report

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney’s inflation report went down well with the pound yesterday after the Bank of England stayed with guidance and kept […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2014 9:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bank of England Governor Mark Carney’s inflation report went down well with the pound yesterday after the Bank of England stayed with guidance and kept interest rates low until 2015. We have seen a rally of over 100 points and this has continued so far in the Asian session.

Overnight the Aussie dollar got a hammering after a worse than expected employment change and an increase in the unemployment rate sent it crashing down 100 points.

Today’s data will mainly be about the US were we see retail sales, which are expected to drop and unemployment claims, which are likely to stay the same as last time at 331k.  In the EU the ECB monthly bulletin will be released, with a lot of talk of negative rates. This will be the key word and they are ready to act if need be.

Chinese CPI data will be released overnight, and one can expect a slight dip from 2.5% to 2.4%. This is one to bear in mind as it has a big influence over Asian currencies.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3570 1.3530 1.3470 | Resistance 1.3645 1.3680 1.3740

 



USD/JPY

Supports 101.95 101.60 101.45  | Resistance 102.60 102.85 103.20

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6570 1.6535 1.6480  | Resistance 1.6630 1.6670 1.6720

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.