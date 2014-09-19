Pound hits 2 year high after Scotland votes 8216 No 8217 on independence

The pound rose to a two-year high against the euro and a two-week high against the dollar.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 19, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The pound has enjoyed a surge against the euro as Scotland voted 'No' in the independence referendum.

The British currency hit a two-year high against the European currency while it also rose to a two-week high against the US dollar. In Asian trade, sterling increased 0.43 per cent to 1.2743 euros (£0.9985) while it grew 0.8 per cent to $1.6525 (£1.0038) before dropping back slightly. The FTSE 100 share index also rose by 0.7 per cent to 6,860 in early morning trading.

Scotland confirmed a 'No' vote in the early hours of Friday (September 19th) with over two million votes cast against becoming an independent nation. Only four councils voted in favour of independence giving the Better Together campaign an overall majority of 55 per cent, against the 45 per cent gained by the 'Yes' party.

While Scotland will not be breaking away from the UK there are set to be a number of changes implemented in the future. In the build-up to Thursday's (September 18th) referendum, prime minister David Cameron pledged for more devolved powers to be given to Scotland should voters choose 'No'.

The decision has had a positive effect on the banking sector with the Royal Bank of Scotland confirming that it would not be relocating to London after independence was rejected. The bank had warned that it would move south should the country vote 'Yes'. Lloyds Banking Group will also be staying in Scotland and maintained that it is committed to the country.

Brenda Kelly from IG Index said: "Investors in these firms will be relieved that management will be able to devote their time to business performance, rather than fretting about contract changes or headquarter moves.

"There is still uncertainty, primarily over the new changes to voting on English issues, but these are of importance primarily to politicians and less so to markets."

Find up to date information on currencies and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.