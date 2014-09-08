Pound hits 10 month low on Scottish independence uncertainty

The pound has been affected by the ongoing uncertainty about Scotland’s future.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 8, 2014 12:00 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The ongoing debate about whether or not Scotland will become an independent nation has had a negative impact on the pound.

The currency dropped one per cent in early Asian trading against the dollar to $1.6165 (£0.99) and down to €1.2527 (£1.002) against the euro. It represented the lowest level for ten months and comes as a recent YouGov poll suggests that Scotland is leaning towards voting 'Yes' on becoming an independent nation.

Scotland goes to the polls on September 18th where voters will be asked the "Yes/No" question: "Should Scotland be an independent country". Following months of campaigning recent figures have suggested that the Better Together group has lost its lead and that the voting public is favouring a 'Yes' vote.

The poll, published in the Sunday Times, stated of those that had made up their mind, 51 per cent voted to leave the UK while 49 per cent backed staying a part of Great Britain.

The head of the 'No' party, Alistair Darling, recently denied that the campaign's decision to lay out a timetable of giving more powers to Scotland if it stayed in the union was a panic move. The plan had been put forward by chancellor George Osborne which included further devolution should Scotland decide against going independent but Mr Darling stated that it was not a panic move in response to the latest polls.

One of the key questions surrounding Scotland's independence is whether or not the country will retain the pound. Mr Osborne recently stated that Britain would not share the currency if the union is dissolved.

Speaking on BBC's Andrew Marr show, the chancellor stated: "No ifs, no buts, we will not share the pound if Scotland separates from the UK."

It is feared that this ongoing uncertainty could further weaken the pound against foreign currencies.

Find up to date information on currency spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.