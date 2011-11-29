Positive day for Asian markets Aussie dollar approaches parity with US dollar

Asian stocks were higher on positive offshore leads. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 1% higher in early afternoon Tokyo trading. Almost all industry groups […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 29, 2011 2:56 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Asian stocks were higher on positive offshore leads. The MSCI Asia Pacific index was 1% higher in early afternoon Tokyo trading. Almost all industry groups were higher as two stocks advanced for each that fell.

In individual markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 1.2% despite the unemployment rate in Japan rising for the first time in three months.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 1% at the close, after falling as much as 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi Index advanced 2% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.5%.

In regional economic news, economists are predicting a large increase in Japan’s unemployment rate which will surely see policymakers responding swiftly. The rate of unemployment to rise to 4.5% in October from 4.1% in September, exceeding analyst estimates of 4.2%. More job losses are being contemplated, particularly given the November impact of markets being sold off and the recent appreciation of the Japanese Yen against the U.S. dollar.

The USD/JPY was last trading slightly above 78.00, having hit a high of 78.27 during the session. The Australian dollar meanwhile continues to approach parity, having fallen off in early morning. The Aussie dollar was last trading at US$0.9951 cents.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.