Pfizer buys rights to Merck 8217 s cancer drug

The US drugmaker unveiled the deal on Monday, dampening hope for new AstraZeneca takeover bid.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 19, 2014 10:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pfizer is to pay $850 million (£542.7 million) for rights to a cancer drug being developed by Merck, known as MSB0010718C. As part of the agreement, it is also required to pay up to $2 billion based on the medicine's future success, Merck said in a statement.

Merck's MSB0010718C is part of a class of drugs known as anti-PD-L1 therapies, which work by blocking a tumour's ability to evade the immune system's defences. The US company rose 2.3 percent to €76.01 (£60.7) yesterday (November 17th)  after the announcement in morning trade in Frankfurt.

Pfizer and Merck will jointly fund research and commercialisation costs for the cancer drug and will share revenue. Analysts predict AstraZeneca’s PD-L1 drug will have sales of $1.6 billion by 2020.

“Immuno-oncology is a top priority for Pfizer,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s group president for vaccines, oncology and consumer healthcare, told Bloomberg. “This alliance enables us to significantly accelerate the timeframe of our development programs and move into the first wave of potential immuno-oncology based treatment regimens.”

The deal dampened investors' expectations of a renewed bid for AstraZeneca, reducing the US firm's need for Astra's products. The company had a failed attempt to buy rival British drugmaker AstraZeneca, and officially gave up on this project after its final $118 billion bid was rejected on May 26th.

It posted at the end of October better-than-expected results in the third quarter of the year, helped by growing sales of its cancer drugs and demand from emerging markets. The US drugmaker said it had earned $2.67 billion (£1.65 billion), or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter. The figure last year was $2.59 billion. 

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.