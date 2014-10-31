Pfizer beats profit forecasts

The US drug maker earned $2.67 billion in Q3 2014.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
October 31, 2014 4:41 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Pfizer today (October 28th) posted better-than-expected results in the third quarter of the year, helped by growing sales of its cancer drugs and demand from emerging markets.

The US drugmaker said it had earned $2.67 billion (£1.65 billion), or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter. The figure last year was $2.59 billion. Third-quarter earnings slipped to 57 cents per share from 58 cents a share in the year-earlier period. However, analysts on average expected 55 cents, according to Reuters. Revenue decreased to $12.36 billion from $12.58 billion a year ago, but topped Wall Street expectations of $12.24 billion. 

Pfizer has attempted to fight off increased generic competition by developing new drugs, such as its Prevnar pneumonia vaccine, which was recently recommended for use in adults older than 65. It is also planning to release breast-cancer drug Palbociclib, currently being reviewed by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The company did not signal any acquisition plans following its failed attempt to buy rival British drugmaker AstraZeneca. Pfizer officially gave up on this project after its final $118 billion bid was rejected on May 26th, but under UK takeover rules, Pfizer can make another run at AstraZeneca late next month, CNBC reports.

Pfizer chief executive officer Ian Read said in July that Pfizer was looking at other potential deals and that taxes would be one of three major considerations.

Pfizer is the largest American pharmaceutical company, with a market cap of about $183 billion. Following the report, its shares rose two per cent in US premarket trade to $29.63.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.