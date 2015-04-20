PBoC cut rates

The market is digesting a cut in the reserve requirement ratio by the People’s Bank of China that has now confirmed that China has moved away […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 20, 2015 11:56 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The market is digesting a cut in the reserve requirement ratio by the People’s Bank of China that has now confirmed that China has moved away from a neutral monetary policy stance whilst adopting an easing bias, which will look to alleviate deflationary threats and stimulate growth. The cut of 100 basis points or 1% to 18.5% has suggested that an extra $1.2 trillion will be available to investors and is clear sign that Chinese monetary policy is now the PBoC’s tool of choice instead of using a weaker currency to fight the risk of deflation. The initial reaction in FX markets saw a boost in the risk trade but as the market digests the news questions are being asked if the PBoC are behind the curve and whether this measure is too little, too late.

The data from the US on Friday failed to stabilise the dollar, despite the core component of the inflation data showing signs of improvement along with the weekly jobless claims the day before. But with limited tier 1 data from across the pond this week, the market will focus on the volatile US durable goods data released on Friday as European data is likely to take centre stage with the release of ZEW and IFO surveys from Germany along with PMI data from across the EU.

 

 

EUR/USD
Supports 1.0705-1.0620-1.0505 | Resistance 1.0850-1.0900-1.1005

 

 

USD/JPY
Supports 118.30-117.80-116.70| Resistance 119.30-119.80-120.30

 

 

GBP/USD
Supports 1.4850-1.4700-1.4550 | Resistance 1.5050-1.5170-1.5250

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.