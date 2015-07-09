Osborne announces new budget

The chancellor’s plans include an increase in minimum wage and a cut in welfare.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 9, 2015 3:36 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

On Wednesday (July 8th), chancellor George Osborne put forth his new 2015 budget.

Mr Osborne claims that his new fiscal plan for the UK represents "the new centre of British politics" and it includes bold promises, including a rise in the minimum wage and cuts to welfare.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Thursday, Mr Osborne explained his "new settlement" with Britain.

He said: "What we are saying to business is: 'Pay higher wages but you get lower taxes.' What we are saying to people is: 'You get a bigger pay cheque but there will be a less generous benefit system.' What we are saying to the country is: 'We are going to spend less but we are going to live within our means.' That is the new settlement and I think it is the new centre of British politics."

The chancellor believes that Britain has a problem with low pay that needs to be addressed and that the current welfare system was unsustainable.

Wrong approach

Commenting on the new budget, shadow chancellor Chris Leslie said that the rug had been pulled from the quality of their lives by a work penalty that would prevent people from getting jobs.

He said: “We are delighted if he wants to steal some of the policies in our manifesto.” But he also believes that the chancellor had taken the wrong approach. 

"The figures do not add up," he warned.

However, Mr Osborne insisted that the minimum wage rise, coupled with cuts to tax credits, would allow a family working full-time on the minimum wage to be better off.

John Cridland, the director general of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), said the jury was out on the rise in minimum wage but he warned it could result in job losses in restaurants, hotels and the social care sector.

According to the Treasury, the new minimum wage for over-25s will be £7.20 starting next year. This will rise to £9 by 2020. The conservatives insist that these pay rises will not force employers to cut jobs.

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.