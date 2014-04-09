Olympus stocks down on lawsuits news

Olympus is being sued for accountancy fraud.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 9, 2014 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Japanese camera company Olympus has fallen after the company was the target of a number of major lawsuits relating to accountancy fraud.

In total, six banks are seeking a total of 28 billion yen (£164 million) in compensation, which they claim is owed because of false financial statements filed by the firm between 2000 and 2011.

Among the banks suing the company are Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking, the Nomura Trust, and State Street Trust.

Olympus shareholders have already been hit hard by the accountancy fraud cause, as the firm lost around 80 per cent of its value following the revelations.

"This is just a reminder to the market of the contingent risk associated with the past of Olympus," said Claudio Aritomi, a Tokyo-based analyst at Macquarie Group, told Bloomberg.

"There was always the risk there could be more coming."

Shares in Olympus fell by almost five per cent yesterday (April 8th) following the lawsuits news.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.