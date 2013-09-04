Olympus faces fraud prosecution

The UK is prosecuting Olympus over fraud.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
September 4, 2013 11:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The UK's Serious Fraud Office has confirmed that it is set to prosecute Olympus and its UK subsidiary Gyrus Group.

It was revealed that the firm has been charged with providing "misleading, false or deceptive" information to the organisation.

Olympus's acquisition of Gyrus is among the deals that has been questioned by the fraud office, which is believed to be one of the biggest financial frauds in Japan's history.

Former chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa and executives Hisashi Mori and Hideo Yamada have all been sentenced for their roles in the fraud case.

Olympus stated that "it is difficult to predict the outcome of this matter or estimate the level of fines that may be imposed on the company and Gyrus Group Limited" due to the probe.

Following this news, the share price of the camera and medical equipment manufacturer was down today (September 4th) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Stocks in the Japanese company dropped by 2.85 per cent over the course of the session.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.