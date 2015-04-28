Oil prices recover to 4 month high

Brent crude oil has gained $9 since March.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
April 28, 2015 1:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Oil prices continue to recover with the latest figures showing a four-month high.

Ongoing concerns over disruption to supplies from the Middle East has propped up the price of Brent crude oil. It currently stands at $65.37 (£42.91) per barrel, an $9 increase from March and a significant boost for companies and countries which rely on a resilient oil and gas market.

Despite the boost in price, major oil companies such as BP, Shell and Exxon Mobil are expected to report drops in first quarter earnings. One of the defining factors behind this rise in oil has been a slowdown in US shale oil production and the conflict in Yemen. The country is not a big oil producer but it is key in term of logistics.

Oil producing nations use the Gulf of Aden, on Yemen's southern coast, to ship oil along the narrow straits of Bab el-Mandeb between Yemen and Djibouti. The recent fighting could have the potential to create log jams in delivery.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: "Overall we are in an upwards trend and we do appear to have found a short-term base. There's a good chance we could see $70 a barrel [for Brent] over the course of the next month or so."

Movement in the oil market

There has been considerable movement on the corporate side in the oil and gas market. Royal Dutch Shell announced in early-April that it had agreed to purchase exploration firm BG Group in a deal which values the business at £47 billion.

The agreement, which could be the biggest of 2015, will see Shell pay in a cash and shares offer providing investors with a 50 per cent premium on BG Group's share price as of April 7th, which stood at 1,293.5p at the time.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.