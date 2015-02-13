Oil climbs to 60 a barrel on the back of a weaker dollar and improved supply signals

Market and sector news


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 13, 2015 2:26 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

US markets opened higher on news of the Ukraine ceasefire, a softening in the rhetoric from Greece and strong growth news out of Germany this morning. As at 12:00 GMT, the S&P 500 was up almost one per cent, the Dow was up 0.62 per cent and the NASDAQ was up 1.18 per cent. Oil rose above US$60 (£38.99) a barrel on Friday for the first time this year, up four per cent this week alone, reported CNBC. This can be attributed to the weaker US dollar and more signs of industry spending cuts that may curb excess supply. Reuters reported that Brent crude for April delivery was up 76 cents at $60.04 by 09:17 GMT, after briefly gaining more than $1, while US crude was up 61 cents at $51.82.

Economic news

US markets are expected to follow Europe's lead and respond favourably to the news that Germany's economy grew by a much stronger than expected 0.7 per cent in the past quarter.

Sentiment was also buoyed by the news that Greek's prime minister confirmed a meeting would go ahead with Greek officials and the ECB, IMF and European Commission on Friday, adding to optimism that a new agreement could be reached.

Currency news

The US dollar fell again overnight as the higher than expected weekly unemployment claims weaker and lower retail sales data impacted sentiment. As at 12:00 GMT, the dollar was trading slightly weaker against sterling at $1.5388.

Company news

Kraft reported a net loss of $398 million for the quarter, compared with a profit of $931 million the year prior, mainly due to a one-off hit of $1.36 billion in post-employment benefit plans. While revenue increased 2.2 per cent to $4.69 billion, Kraft's shares were down two per cent in extended trading. Kraft also announced on Thursday that its chief financial officer, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of research, development, quality and innovation would be leaving the company. This marks the first major changes at Kraft since its chairman took over as chief executive in December. The company said the shake-up was aimed at accelerating the pace of change, reported Reuters.

King Digital, the maker of Candy Crush and other mobile and social media games, reported an eight per cent increase in total gross bookings, an indicator of future revenue, to $586 million in the December quarter. This beat consensus forecasts of $541.4 million, although revenue fell $56.1 million to $545.6 million from the year prior. The company also announced on Thursday that it would buy game developer Z2Live. Investors reacted positively with shares up around 15 per cent at market close.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.