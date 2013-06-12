Official data shows UK unemployment drop

Unemployment in the UK has fallen by 5,000.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 12, 2013 5:45 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Unemployment in the UK fell by 5,000 in the three months to April, official data shows.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics indicates that 2.51 million people were out of work in the three-month period.

Jobseeker's Allowance claimants data was also down by 8,600 in May from a month earlier to 1.51 million, perhaps indicating the UK's economic recovery is starting to gather pace.

Recent data has shown the services, construction and manufacturing sectors are all in better positions now than a few months ago.

Unison general secretary Dave Prentis welcomed the drop in unemployment, but notes the overall picture remains "gloomy" for a lot of Britons, reports BBC News.

Prime minister David Cameron said: "They show employment, the number of people in work in our country, going up, they show unemployment going down and the claimant count, the number of people claiming unemployment benefit, has fallen for the seventh month in a row."

Last week, official data released in the US showed 175,000 jobs were created in the US during May, narrowly beating the expectations of analysts.

Find up to date information on the FTSE 100 and spread betting strategies at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/CAD Forecast: Tariff Jitters Clash with Weaker U.S. Data and Bond Bulls
Today 03:56 AM
EUR/JPY Prods the Neckline of a Mammoth Bearish Reversal Pattern
Today 01:48 AM
US dollar, yields dragged lower with consumer confidence, reviving rate-cut bets
Yesterday 09:54 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Deeper Pullback Potential as EUR/USD Tests 1.0500
Yesterday 06:36 PM
Gold outlook XAU USD drops along with US stocks
Yesterday 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.