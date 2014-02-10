Nissan stocks rise on financial results

Nissan’s shares rose by 0.11 per cent.


February 10, 2014 10:15 AM
Shares in Nissan have risen slightly today (February 10th) on the back of the latest financial news released by the company.

The share price of the firm was up by 0.11 per cent after the firm revealed that its net revenues for the third quarter of fiscal year 2013, which ends on March 31st, were 7.2786 trillion yen (£433 million).

Operating profit of 300.7 billion yen was revealed by the company, which stated that net income of 274.1 billion yen was recorded for the three-month period.

Nissan sold a total of 3,673,000 vehicles globally, it announced in a statement, adding that this figure is for the April-December 2013 period. This was up by one per cent on the previous year.

President and chief executive officer Carlos Gho stated that the company's nine-month performance was "solid" amid growing demand for new models in several key markets.

He said: "Sales in Japan and North America helped offset emerging market volatility and sluggish conditions in Europe. Based on its strong product line-up and current market demand, Nissan is maintaining its full-year earnings guidance."

Net income

For the third quarter, Nissan revealed that its net income rose by 30 billion yen to 84.3 billion yen compared with the same three-month period of the firm's fiscal year 2012.

Nissan is launching a number of new vehicles in the coming months, including the all-new Qashqai in Europe; the Datsun GO in India; the X-Trail, DAYZ ROOX and Skyline in Japan, and the Rogue in the US.

The company will also be continuing to push its all-electric model the Leaf, which has been a massive success around the world since its launch in 2010.

Nissan stocks​ rose by 0.11 per cent – an increase of one point – during trading in Japan today. However, the share price of the company is still down by more than ten per cent on a year ago.

