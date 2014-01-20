Nintendo stocks crash following loss warning

Nintendo’s shares have collapsed today.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 20, 2014 10:15 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The share price of Nintendo took a major hit today (January 20th) after the company released a loss warning.

It announced that it expects to make an operating loss of 35 billion yen (£205 million) for the financial year ending March 31st 2014 after disappointing sales of its Wii U console.

Nintendo has struggled to keep up with rival video game console manufacturers Sony and Microsoft in the last few years and Wii U sales have failed to meet expectations.

The firm has now also cut its global Wii U sales forecast for the year from nine million to 2.8 million units, which is a reduction of nearly 70 per cent.

"Its console-based business model spells doom for stakeholders," analysts at Jefferies wrote in a note. "It has no choice but to accept the change. We believe Mario on mobile is coming."

As a result of the loss warning issued by the company, Nintendo stocks were down by almost a fifth over the course of the day, with its share price losing 18 per cent of its value.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.