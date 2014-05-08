Nintendo reveals lower sales than expected

Lower sales than anticipated have been announced by Nintendo.


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
May 8, 2014 1:15 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Nintendo's share price has fallen today (May 8th) following the release of the company's latest financial results, which indicated sales are lower than expected.

It was announced by the firm that sales units of the Nintendo 3DS hardware, as well as the Wii U console and software, did not reach their expected levels and this led to lower sales overall.

Nintendo said: "The operating loss increased from the forecast due to the increase in inventory write-down and research and development expenses compared with the forecasts in addition to the decrease of net sales."

As a result, Nintendo reported a net deficit of 23.2 billion yen (£135 million) for the 12 month period. However, the Japanese company did note that it predicts the release of forthcoming games is going to help it to turn around its fortunes in the coming months.

Health focus

Earlier in the year, Nintendo announced a new focus on health, but Piers Harding-Rolls, head of games at consultants IHS, told the BBC it is going to be a long time until this move starts to yield solid results for the Japanese company.

He pointed out that while it is too early to write off the future of Nintendo, the decision not to host a press conference at E3 – Los Angeles' Electronic Entertainment Expo – this year is likely to be a significant one in terms of the company's progress.

"The quality-of-life initiative, I think, is still in its embryonic phases and I don't think we will see any concrete development in that area for a number of quarters,” said Mr Harding-Rolls. “Its strategy reveals a company that is looking for new opportunities to grow its business – and trying to develop a new market from scratch holds significant risk."

Shares in Nintendo fell by 1.64 per cent on the back of the sales figures and the company has made further negative headlines with a statement from the firm revealing it will not allow people to play as gay characters in its new life-simulation game Tomodachi Life.

"The relationship options in the game represent a playful alternate world rather than a real-life simulation," Nintendo of America Inc, said in a statement.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.