Video game company Nintendo may be set to miss out on an addition to the Nikkei index, according to analysts.

It was recently revealed that some of the firms that are currently listed on the Osaka Securities Exchange could be added to the Nikkei after the bourse merges with the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 16th.

But experts from Nomura Holdings and Mizuho Financial Group believe Nintendo could miss out on the promotion due to the likely impact on the rest of the Nikkei, reports Bloomberg.

"The inclusion of highly priced stocks will impact other companies on the measure and even the Nikkei 225 NKY stock average as a whole. This may be what keeps it off the benchmark," wrote Nomura's Izumi.

Should it be added to the index, Nintendo would be likely to become the fourth-most influential stock on the Nikkei 225, behind Fast Retailing Co., Softbank Corp and Fanuc Corp.

The Nikkei added 1.3 per cent today to record a one-month high and its strongest run of gains since May.

