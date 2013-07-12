Nikkei up to seven week closing high

The Nikkei ended the week at its highest closing level in seven weeks after recording a slight gain today (July 12th).

It rose by 0.23 per cent to end the week at 14,506.25, which is a higher point than it has closed at since May.

The Nikkei could have gained even more over the course of the session, but one of the major players on the index plunged in value during the day's trading.

According to a report by Reuters, Fast Retailing lost more than five per cent today after the company posted operating profits that were worse than anticipated by investors.

Its stocks fell by 5.8 per cent after it was revealed that its full-year earnings guidance are to be kept unchanged.

Fast Retailing was up by 1.8 per cent yesterday and the company's improvements helped to push the Nikkei to a small gain over the course of the session, despite it having been one per cent down at one point in the morning.

