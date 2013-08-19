The Nikkei was up by 0.8 per cent today (August 19th), after a choppy session to get the week off to a solid start.

Having ended last week badly with a run of losses, the 0.8 per cent rise represents a good comeback for the Nikkei at the start of the new week.

According to a report by Reuters, investors found buying opportunities in oil companies on rising oil futures and this helped the index to record a gain today.

However, many traders are waiting to see what the impact of the minutes of the July meeting of the US Federal Reserve will have on global stocks when they are released later this week.

The Nikkei dropped to as low as 13,589.78 earlier in the day, but recovered to record a 0.8 per cent increase at the close, finishing the session at 13,758.13.

On Friday, the Nikkei had dropped by 0.8 per cent to bring a poor week for the index to an end.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index