Nikkei up by 0 1

The Nikkei had a slow day of progress.


August 20, 2014 11:45 AM
A steady day of trading on the Asian markets led to the Nikkei recording a 0.1 per cent rise in its overall value today (August 20th).

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares based outside of Japan was also broadly flat on a level day for the region's markets.

Geopolitical concerns in Ukraine have been easing in the last few days and this has had a positive impact on Asian markets, reports Reuters.

Speaking to the news agency, Junichi Ishikawa, market strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo, said: "Risk-on moves continue to take place. Last week it was mostly led by equities, but now it is more widespread, resulting in safe-havens like Treasuries being sold.

"The resulting rise in Treasury yields has boosted the dollar, and we are seeing a more comprehensive risk off trend."

Today's 0.1 per cent rise for the Nikkei comes after the Nikkei rose to a two-week high yesterday, with the index starting to rebound from the losses piled up earlier in the year.

Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities, explained the release of upbeat data from the US has had a positive impact on the main Asian markets.

Economic Calendar

