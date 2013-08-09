Nikkei up but records weekly loss

The Nikkei increased its value slightly today (August 9th), but this was not enough to stop the index from recording a loss for the week overall.

After improving by 0.1 per cent during the final session of the week, the Nikkei cancelled out some of the losses sustained in the last few days.

But the weekly loss of almost six per cent was still the largest since June, reports Reuters.

It was noted by the news agency that the yen's retreat from a seven-week high against the dollar helped to support the Nikkei during the day of trading, as well as the gains on Wall Street.

The broader Topix added 0.1 per cent to 1,140.91, despite trading during the session being thin.

Today's 0.1 per cent rise marks a slight recovery for the Nikkei, which has had a difficult week.

It had dropped by four per cent on Wednesday and followed up this slide by falling another 1.4 per cent during yesterday's session.

Learn about the Asian markets and CFD trading at City Index