Nikkei slips despite positive market data

Japan's Nikkei 225 bucked the trend on a mostly positive performance in the Asian markets on Friday (February13th).

The Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent to 17,913.36 but this came after closing on Thursday at its highest level since July 2007. Observers explained that the decline was down to a strengthening yen and increased profit-taking.

It was the only fall in the Asian markets on Friday. The Shanghai Composite grew by one per cent to 3,206.48, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose by 0.8 per cent to 24,627.13 while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed 2.3 per cent up at 5,877.5, reaching a seven-year high at one point.

There have been concerns from Asian investors about the future of Greece in the eurozone. Indexes across the region had slipped earlier in the week as finance ministers and government officials met in Brussels to discuss the fate of Greece's debt.

Many investors have noted caution around the country's possible departure from the eurozone.